ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 13016403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 13.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

