PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $291,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

