PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,697 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.6 %

KHC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

