Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $725,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

