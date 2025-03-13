Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Sells $74,674.05 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,674.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,052,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,614.18. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $93,094.11.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $122,006.52.
Journey Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical
Journey Medical Company Profile
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Medical
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.