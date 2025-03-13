Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Sells $74,674.05 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,674.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,052,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,614.18. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Journey Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $246,847.71.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $93,094.11.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $122,006.52.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Journey Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the third quarter worth $59,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 5.7% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.