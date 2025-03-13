Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Sells 1,319 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

