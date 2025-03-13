Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Declines By 98.3%

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Performance

FDCF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

