CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.