Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 1,497.7% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 1,497.7% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

