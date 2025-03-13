Essential Planning LLC. Invests $2.44 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $5,373,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,920,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $106.58 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

