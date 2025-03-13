Essential Planning LLC. Acquires Shares of 52,393 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

