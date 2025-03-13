Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources

TXG stock opened at C$33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.99.

In other news, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.