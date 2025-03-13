Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.