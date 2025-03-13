75,702 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $252.30 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

