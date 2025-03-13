Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 387,173 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,173 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of MDU Resources Group worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

