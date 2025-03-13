Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Clearway Energy worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 238,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

CWEN opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

