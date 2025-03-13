Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PBH opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.