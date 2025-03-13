Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,773 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jabil worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

JBL opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

