Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.83 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

