Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,600 shares of company stock valued at $32,050,914. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

