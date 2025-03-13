Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

APH opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

