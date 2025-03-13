Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,903 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,114,097.38.

On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84.

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60.

Samsara Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Samsara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

