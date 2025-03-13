Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $249.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

