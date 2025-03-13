Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 115,630 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.