Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $190,686.60 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

