Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Maria Ruderman Singer Sells 1,000 Shares

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maria Ruderman Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

