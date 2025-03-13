National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Acquires $154,160.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NSA opened at $37.15 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 434,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.