Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.