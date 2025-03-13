Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

