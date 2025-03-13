Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

