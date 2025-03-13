Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,086.58. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,739.52. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Palomar Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

