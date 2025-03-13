Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 14% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) traded down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 269.80 ($3.50). 5,327,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,875,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.07).

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.19) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 355.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.61.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

