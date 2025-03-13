Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 895 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 910.75 ($11.81), with a volume of 1016977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976.50 ($12.66).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.47) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.11).

The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 987.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,099.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

