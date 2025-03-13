Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

