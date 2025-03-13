Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

