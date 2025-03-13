Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

