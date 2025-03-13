Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

