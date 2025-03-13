AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,366 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,567.36. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

