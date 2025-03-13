Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.51% of Watts Water Technologies worth $34,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $208.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $232.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

