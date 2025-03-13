AlphaQuest LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 3,991,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $44,558,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 1,348,899 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after buying an additional 605,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $9,741,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

