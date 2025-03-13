Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

