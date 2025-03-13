AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,147 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $5,722,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

