Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.50 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

