Amundi Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Amundi grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.66% of Badger Meter worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 4.4 %

BMI opened at $197.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.98.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,638.63. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

