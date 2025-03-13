Amundi Sells 714,272 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amundi decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714,272 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.49% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.78, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

