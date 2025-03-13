Amundi Has $39.07 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.56% of BorgWarner worth $39,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 568,594 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

