Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,184,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, DDFG Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $640.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $81.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

