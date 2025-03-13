Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI opened at $478.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
