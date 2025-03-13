Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPOF opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

