Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

